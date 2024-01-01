Chelsea defender Colwill: Inter Milan friendly will be serious

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill says the players are looking forward to Sunday's clash with Inter Milan.

The match at Stamford Bridge will mark Chelsea's final game of preseason.

Colwill told the club's website: "Being back at the Bridge with our fans is very exciting.

"I don’t think they understand how much we miss hearing them over the summer. It’s definitely going to be exciting, and we will need them for the whole season, just like we did last year."

He added, "We have to go into the Inter Milan game and act like it’s the first game of the season.

"They are a great team. They were in the Champions League final two seasons ago so they have a lot to offer, and they will challenge us, so to get a win would hopefully set us on a good path for the rest of the season.’"