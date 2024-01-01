Al Ittihad coach Blanc happy with victory over Inter Milan

Moussa Diaby, fresh from his move from Aston Villa, scored twice as the Saudi Pro League club won 2-0.
Afterwards, former Inter defender Blanc said: "It was a good match, Inter have many talented players. The two teams are preparing, let's not forget that. But I'm happy with how my team wants to play. Now we have a some rest before the start of the season. Inter will definitely be a good team to follow this year."
"Everything (I like about Inter), even the coach and the fans. A great team, a great club. They won the championship and are still favourites.
"So many great players. It's difficult to answer this question. I wouldn't take anyone, I'll leave them all to (Simone) Inzaghi."
Blanc also caught up with Benjamin Pavard and Marcus Thuram at the final whistle: "I spoke to him in French, and also in Italian. Thuram has grown a lot, he is a great player. Benjamin has had a good career and is still young."