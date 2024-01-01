Al Ittihad coach Blanc happy with victory over Inter Milan

Al Ittihad coach Laurent Blanc was happy after their preseason friendly win against Inter Milan.

Moussa Diaby, fresh from his move from Aston Villa, scored twice as the Saudi Pro League club won 2-0.

Afterwards, former Inter defender Blanc said: "It was a good match, Inter have many talented players. The two teams are preparing, let's not forget that. But I'm happy with how my team wants to play. Now we have a some rest before the start of the season. Inter will definitely be a good team to follow this year."

"Everything (I like about Inter), even the coach and the fans. A great team, a great club. They won the championship and are still favourites.

"So many great players. It's difficult to answer this question. I wouldn't take anyone, I'll leave them all to (Simone) Inzaghi."

Blanc also caught up with Benjamin Pavard and Marcus Thuram at the final whistle: "I spoke to him in French, and also in Italian. Thuram has grown a lot, he is a great player. Benjamin has had a good career and is still young."