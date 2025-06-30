DONE DEAL: Monza sign Inter Milan midfielder Sensi

Tribal Football
Monza have signed former Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi.

Sensi joins in a free transfer, penning a one-year deal after training with Monza this week.

Monza announced last night: "Stefano Sensi is once again a Monza player. The midfielder has signed a contract with the red and white club until 30 June 2025. Having arrived at Monza in the summer of 2022, he was among the great protagonists of the red and whites' first historic Serie A championship, in which he made 28 appearances, also scoring 3 goals.

"In the 2023-24 season he became Italian Champion with Inter. Quality, class and experience: a great return and this time permanently. Welcome back Stefano!"

 

