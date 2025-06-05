Como president Suwarso: Why Inter Milan rumours for Cesc are fantasy

Como president Mirwan Suwarso has told Inter Milan that coach Cesc Fabregas isn't available.

Cesc is said to have held talks with Inter after the departure of Simone Inzaghi on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's been suggested Como coach Cesc is Inter's priority target to succeed Inzaghi, who has just been named new coach of Al-Hilal.

However, Suwarso insists Cesc must stick to his contract at Como, stating this morning: "We communicated our refusal directly to the president of Inter, who acknowledged it with the courtesy and clarity expected between clubs that have mutual respect.

"For this reason, we treat the persistent rumours of their interest in our coach as pure fantasy - it is unlikely that anyone would persist after such a clear answer. Especially a club of Inter's calibre."