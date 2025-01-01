Mario Rui on Napoli exit: I want to be happy again

Mario Rui says he's ready to play on after being released from his contract at Napoli.

Now a free agent, the defender is weighing up whether to remain in Italy or return home to Portugal.

He told TMW: "I'm fine. Obviously it's not easy, it wasn't simple to sign the termination agreement. After seven and a half years in Napoli it can't be easy: by now it had become my home. Our home.

"But football is also this, things can change from one day to the next and it's important that everything ended in the right time and way.

"I arrived in Italy in 2011, my football career has developed and belongs to Italy. That said, I am used to facing challenges and I am open to any type of opportunity: in these months I have not played and I really want to return to the field. I want to be happy again."