Man Utd working from 3-man winter shopping list
Manchester United are said to have come up with a three-man winter shortlist.

The Red Devils are keen to bring in new signings to help head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese is finding it tough to adapt to life in the Premier League after leaving Sporting CP earlier this term.

Per The Mail, United are targeting Nuno Mendes, Victor Osimhen and Senne Lammens.

These three players would fill three problem positions at left-back, striker, and goalkeeper respectively.

Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray, but his parent club Napoli are able to recall him to sell.

Mendes has history with Amorim, having played for him at Sporting, and wants to leave current club Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, shot stopper Lammens is seen as a possible no.2 keeper behind Andre Onana.

