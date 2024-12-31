Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Mario Rui released from Napoli contract
Mario Rui has been released from his contract at Napoli by mutual consent.

The defender becomes a free agent on the eve of the January market.

Napoli announced on Monday: “SSC Napoli and Mario Rui Silva Duarte announce that they have mutually agreed to terminate the existing contract as of December 30, 2024.

“Napoli thank Mario Rui for his commitment during his years in the blue jersey, wishing him the best for the continuation of his career.”

Rui's previous deal was to run to 2026.

