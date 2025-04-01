Agents for Osimhen and Vlahovic in contact with Barcelona

Tribal Football
Agents for Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic are in contact with Barcelona.

Sport reports Barcelona have been offered both Vlahovic and Osimhen as potential summer signings.

Juventus are ready to sell Vlahovic for a knockdown fee, with his contract running to 2026.

Regarding Osimhen, he has a buyout clause of €75m in his Napoli contract. The Nigeria striker is on-loan with Galatasaray and has scored 20 goals in 23 games. He also has a deal with Napoli to 2026.

The issue is Osimhen's demands and his buyout clause is out of range of Barca's current summer budget.

