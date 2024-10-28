Ex-Man Utd midfielder McTominay appreciating Conte demands at Napoli

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is delighted with the way he's started at Napoli.

Under coach Antonio Conte, McTominay has managed to score two goals and two assists in seven games in Napoli's shirt.

"The coach is very demanding. He wants to work tactics with all the players, and how he wants to dominate the match," he told DAZN.

"It is important for us to take the messages to heart, work hard and try to develop as much as possible."

McTominay has signed a contract with Napoli that runs until the summer of 2028.