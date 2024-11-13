Marco Negri exclusive: Enjoying Scots' Serie A impact; my nickname for Gazza and Laudrup; recalling teammate Allegri

Rangers hero Marco Negri admits he's enjoying the impact Scottish players are having on Serie A this season. Lewis Ferguson is now back fully fit with Bologna, while Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour have helped Antonio Conte guide Napoli to the top of the Serie A table.

For Negri, their impact comes as no surprise, as he discussed the flood of Scottish talent now performing in Serie A. In this chat with Tribalfootball.com, Negri also looked back on his career, recalls playing alongside Max Allegri at Perugia and reflects on being part of that great era at Ibrox under Walter Smith.

Bologna, Udinese, Rangers... you played for some great clubs, Marco. What were your most rewarding and challenging experiences?

“The most beautiful experience, something I had dreamed of since childhood, was debuting in Serie A. Growing up with Italy’s 1982 World Cup win, I worked hard to achieve that debut. We won the Serie B title with Perugia, and then I scored the winning goal in my first Serie A game in front of our fans—an absolute dream come true.

"The most challenging period, though, was at Rangers. Moving to a foreign country, adapting to a different league, and playing in the Champions League all raised the bar significantly for me.”

You mention Perugia, it was from there that Rangers spotted you...

“Serie A was the strongest league at the time, with players like Zidane, Ronaldo, and Batistuta. Scoring 15 goals for Perugia proved my ability.

"Moving abroad was challenging, but when I first saw Ibrox Stadium packed with 50,000 fans, I knew it was a significant step forward. The defenders were tall, tough, and the referees let the game flow — it was difficult, but I adapted quickly. Scoring 20 goals in my first 10 matches surpassed every expectation.

"Playing with talents like (Paul) Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup made my job easier. I often just waited for what I called ‘room service’ from them; my only job was to finish and score.”

What about the talent at Rangers at the time - was that the best team you were part of?

“Yes, absolutely. We had an impressive roster of players, including Ronald De Boer, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Andy Goram, and others. Rangers is one of the world’s most prestigious clubs, and playing there requires a different approach. It also brings immense pressure because the only goal is winning trophies.

"For me, it was a pleasure and a privilege to play alongside such talent.”

Beyond Walter Smith, you also played for Roberto Donadoni and Francesco Guidolin...

"A player’s fortune often depends on the coaches he encounters. Each of these coaches gave me a lot, and I learned immensely from them. Every coach has a unique football philosophy and approach to working with players. A player should always strive to take the best from each of them to become better.

"I’m grateful to all of them. What they share is a deep love for football, dedicating every moment to making players better.”

Speaking of coaches, you counted Max Allegri as a teammate with Perugia!

“We had a fantastic season together, winning Serie B and earning promotion to Serie A. Even back then, you could see his talent for setting the tempo, organising the team, and reading the game early.

"His career speaks volumes, and I congratulate him on his achievements. I think his next move might be coaching abroad at a top European club. He has a strong desire to compete for major titles, especially the Champions League.”

You also tasted coaching yourself. How was the experience of being Massimo Oddo's No2 at Udinese?

“It was a wonderful experience. The club has everything needed to enjoy your work and feel at home. I’m grateful to Oddo for the opportunity to be part of his staff, working specifically with the strikers, which I love. The feedback from players was great, and I look forward to another opportunity to work in this capacity.”

Of course, this season we've seen an influx of Scottish talent into Serie A. What have you made that?

"Scottish players are not just playing a few games; they’re making a real impact in Serie A. Last year, Ferguson was one of Bologna’s best players, and this reflects the growth in Scottish football.

"Players like Gilmour and McTominay have great potential, and I believe they’ll play important roles. Scott will likely score many goals, while Gilmour’s tactical skills will be crucial for Conte. I think more Scottish players will come to Italy soon.”

Given your Bologna ties, what have you made of Ferguson's progress - particularly as club captain?

“He’s earned the captaincy through his work on the field. Initially, he struggled but soon showed his qualities. I knew his uncle Barry Ferguson, former Rangers captain, and being from a footballing family has helped Lewis.

"He’s a smart player, combining strength and skill with goal-scoring ability. If not for his recent injury, top Italian clubs would have shown interest. I’m confident he’ll come back stronger and help Bologna significantly.”

What about Vincenzo Italiano? How do you see his impact after the success of Thiago Motta at Bologna?

“After an incredible season, the fans were euphoric. But then the coach and two star players left, grounding expectations. Italiano has worked his way up through dedication, and I admire him. The team’s performances have been good, but adapting to two games per week has affected results.

"However, I believe in the club and coach, and with patience, the results will come.”

Coming back to Rangers, what have you made of their season so far?

“Rangers need to step up to compete fully with Celtic. The Old Firm game didn’t go well, but it’s early in the season, and there are plenty of points up for grabs. The club signed players this summer, and the coach needs full backing. Rangers fans have high expectations and little patience, but that pressure can push you to win. At times, though, it can be a challenge, as it restricts freedom on the field.”

Finally Marco, what are your plans for the future? Is coaching still on the agenda?

“Football will always be my future. Occasionally, I’m invited back to play in Rangers legends’ matches, and it’s fantastic to be on the pitch again. I sometimes work as a pundit, but my real passion is training strikers.

"I hope to join a club as part of the technical staff and work specifically with strikers, helping them improve and reach their full potential.”