Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash
Amorim wants Man Utd to bring back Carreras

Monaco fullback Vanderson happy with AC Milan, Napoli rumours

Carlos Volcano
Monaco fullback Vanderson happy with AC Milan, Napoli rumours
Monaco fullback Vanderson happy with AC Milan, Napoli rumoursAction Plus
AS Monaco fullback Vanderson has welcomed rumours linking him with Napoli and AC Milan.

But the Brazil international insists he's happy with AS Monaco.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ahead of their Champions League tie with Bologna, Vanderson said of the rumours: "I'm happy.

"It means I'm working in the right way. But I have a long contract here and I'm focused on Monaco."

Asked about a future move to Serie A, Vanderson also said: "I like it a lot and I've always followed it because of the many Brazilians, including Kakà. It's a difficult championship, very tactical, an aspect that I love a lot."

Mentions
Serie AVandersonMonacoAC MilanNapoliBolognaLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Galeone: Why AC Milan return won't happen for Allegri
Conte: Lukaku rejected Prem offers to join me at Napoli
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd seek Ten Hag successor as PSG eye Rashford; Kvara & Napoli; Juventus find striker