Monaco fullback Vanderson happy with AC Milan, Napoli rumours

AS Monaco fullback Vanderson has welcomed rumours linking him with Napoli and AC Milan.

But the Brazil international insists he's happy with AS Monaco.

Ahead of their Champions League tie with Bologna, Vanderson said of the rumours: "I'm happy.

"It means I'm working in the right way. But I have a long contract here and I'm focused on Monaco."

Asked about a future move to Serie A, Vanderson also said: "I like it a lot and I've always followed it because of the many Brazilians, including Kakà. It's a difficult championship, very tactical, an aspect that I love a lot."