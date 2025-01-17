Maradona Jr has message for Napoli fans over Kvara sale - and potential Garnacho arrival

The son of Napoli legend Diego Maradona says fans shouldn't judge Khvicha Kvaratskhelia over his departure.

The Georgia star is set to sign for PSG today in a €75m deal.

Diego Maradona Jr told Radio Kiss Kiss: "My dad? Those were different times, different men. Dad didn't leave Napoli suddenly, but I don't feel like judging a boy who was the protagonist of the third Scudetto.

"I feel like thanking Kvaratskhelia, even though I don't agree with his choice and I didn't like it. I really agree with (Antonio) Conte, whoever doesn't want to stay is right to go away."

On Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho as a potential replacement, the Ibarra coach continued: "Garnacho? Finding a player of Kvaratskhelia's level is almost impossible, he is among the top three wingers in the world when he is well. Garnacho is a strong player, those who criticize him have nothing to do with football.

"He hasn't exploded yet as we imagined he could explode, but he is someone who shifts the balance. He is strong in one-on-one situations, he has quality and in front of goal he knows how to assert himself. Those who come to Napoli must come with the desire to stay for many years.

"Napoli is not a train that takes you to another station, Napoli is the station and you have to respect this shirt which is the most beautiful in the world."