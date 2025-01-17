Kvaratskhelia says farewell to Napoli, fans and Naples

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has said his farewell to Napoli and their fans.

The Georgia star is signing for PSG in a €75 move.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kvaratshelia addressed fans and the city in a farewell video posted to social media.

“Hello, it’s hard for me, but it’s time to say goodbye,” said Kvaratskhelia.

“I spent an amazing time here, we shared a lot of memories together, experienced a lot of amazing emotions. Naples was my home, where I felt wonderful thanks to each of you.

“The path we went through together is still in my mind and it is very emotional. I remember my first goal and feelings that I will never forget.

“My first steps in this stadium, your keen emotions, your cheers and your energy which have always been special, both at home and away.

“Naples is a football city, Naples lives with football, and I am happy to have a part of this great history. I learned a lot here, both on and off the pitch. I grew as a person and as a player.

“It was a great honour for me to wear this jersey. I would like to thank everyone who works at the club. I would like to thank the coaches, each member of staff, my teammates and the fans.

“I say goodbye, but you will always be in my heart, and I hope we will meet again. I know that your heart is very broken, but one day I will tell you everything.

“I want to wish you success, to give this city, these people the Scudetto.”

The winger also stated: “Today it’s probably the last time I set foot in this stadium as a Napoli player. I really wanted to do it before I took my leave. This place, every memory, the fans chanting in the stands has already become the recollection that I will cherish for many years to come.

“Having come here as a little boy who was not known by many, now I leave here as a man who brings with him the love of numerous people, a lot of victories, and most importantly, the long-awaited Scudetto which this city had been longing for.

“Today I came here with two of the most precious people in my life. Nitsa, who has been at my side and shared significant moments with me, and Damiane, who has come to the stadium for the first time today. When the years pass and he grows up, I want him to see this video and be proud of me.”

In his video, Kvaratskhelia visited the Diego Armando Maradona shrine in the city streets.

“I could not leave without visiting this special place, as this is where you get the most genuine feeling of what Diego means to this city.

“Here he is admired above all else. Diego is alive in the heart of every Neapolitan and always will be. This place has a special energy and power.

“Naples and Diego accompany each other, Diego is the God of football, and this is most strongly felt in this city. It’s especially emotional to be here now along with the fans, the team and the city.

“I have to say goodbye to Diego. Goodbye Diego! Goodbye Napoli!

“I originally came to Naples by myself, but now there are three of us. It’s a very unique and interesting city. It’s as if every place has its own history and you can feel it.

“The people are very friendly, I think they bear great resemblance to the Georgians, and we are quite close to each other. This was probably one of the factors that helped me get used to and fall in love with this place instantly.”