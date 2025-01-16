Tribal Football
AGREED! Kvaratskhelia flying to Paris for PSG medical; Napoli farewell revealed
PSG have scheduled a medical for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tomorrow morning.

The Napoli star has already agreed personal terms with PSG, which have also settled on a price with the Azzurri.

PSG will pay €75m for Kvaratskhelia, who joined Napoli in 2022 for €10m. He has also settled on a deal with the Parisians to 2029.

On Wednesday, Kvara gathered everyone in the Napoli locker room in Castel Volturno, took the floor and thanked his teammates for all the moments spent together.

Finally, according to Il Mattino, he took the photo he had on his locker and asked each of them to sign it as a memento for what he experienced in Campania.

 

 

 

