Mancini prepared to step in at Juventus as firefighter

ATSUSHI TOKUMARU / AFLO / Profimedia
Former Italy coach Roberto Mancini is open to a move to Juventus.

It's been suggested Mancini could be hired by Juve to the end of the season should they remove Thiago Motta as coach.

Defeat to Genoa next week could be the final straw for Juve's board.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Genoa is the last chance for Motta to convince the board to stick with him.

Should he be removed, Juve could move for Mancini, who is available after leaving the Saudi Arabia job earlier this season.

The former Manchester City and Inter Milan coach would be offered an initial deal to the end of the season with the task of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League.

