Carlos Volcano
Tudor lined up to replace Motta at Juventus
Igor Tudor is being lined up at Juventus to replace Thiago Motta.

Motta is under heavy pressure after poor defeats to Atalanta and Fiorentina.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Understand Juventus keep discussing Thiago Motta’s position internally.

"The manager’s job is still in danger, as reported.

"In case Juventus decide to sack Motta before the end of the season, Igor Tudor is the main favorite to take over as new head coach."

Tudor would step in as a firefight to the end of the season. The former Juve defender's last job was in charge of Lazio last season.

