Jugovic insists Juventus must consider Motta's position

Former Juventus midfielder Vladimir Jugovic believes coach Thiago Motta doesn't suit the club's culture.

Jugovic, however, believes Juve should keep hold of Motta if they're committed to their current "project".

He told Gazzetta.it: “For a team like Juventus, losing two consecutive matches against Atalanta and Fiorentina in that manner is hard to accept. Thiago Motta is the coach, and he has his responsibilities. But in moments like these, the blame falls on everyone.

“If you believe in the project and the rejuvenation of the squad, you can continue with Motta, but if you want to focus on the Juve mentality—which seems to be somewhat lacking at the moment, judging by the disappointing results—then you need to find a coach who truly understands it.

“Antonio (Conte) is a guarantee. As a player, he was a winner with our Juventus, and as a coach, he has lifted trophies everywhere. It’s no coincidence that he’s also fighting for the title with Napoli. Conte knows Turin and the Juventus environment well. He has been a protagonist both on the field and on the bench.”

Jugovic added, “Let’s just say that after spending over 200m in the transfer market, it was normal to expect something more, right? A major revolution… and a major disappointment.

“Fourth place is fundamental because a club like Juventus must be in the Champions League, but history is clear: in Turin, you play to win and lift trophies, not just for placements. At least, that’s what I was always taught when I wore the black-and-white jersey.”