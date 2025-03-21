Tribal Football
Inter Milan tracking young Boca Juniors pair

Inter Milan tracking young Boca Juniors pair
Inter Milan tracking young Boca Juniors pair
Inter Milan are again targeting the Argentine transfer market ahead of the summer window.

El Crack Deportivo says two Boca Juniors teens are on the radar of the Nerazzurri.

Camilo Rey Domenech and fellow midfielder Milton Delgado are both interesting Inter.

Domenech, an U17 Argentina international, is already a first teamer with Boca and also has Manchester City and Porto following his progress.

The teen has recently extended his deal with Boca to 2029.

Delgado, meanwhile, has a deal with Boca to 2028 and is an U20 Argentina international.

