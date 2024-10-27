Mancini Jr says father will be ready for next job after Saudi axe

Andrea Mancini says his father will take time to assess things before returning to management.

Roberto Mancini was sacked as Saudi Arabia coach last week, where he has since been replaced by Herve Renard.

Andrea, who is now part of the management team at Barcelona, told Radio Serie A: "He is sorry, when he decided to go to Arabia he believed in it, he believed he could do a good job, in my opinion there have been good things beyond the results, in a football that is still behind.

"He has enormous experience, he knows it can happen and he is already ready for a next project that he can feel is his and where he will certainly do well. He is one of the best coaches of the last 25 years."

Asked about his father's next move, Andrea added: "I think it's premature, his career shows that he is open to everything: he has been in Arabia, at Zenit, at Galatasaray, in England, obviously he has to find a project that satisfies him and in which he believes."