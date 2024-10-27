Tribal Football
Most Read
Scaroni admits AC Milan anger over Bologna clash postponement
UNCOVERED: The crazy buyout clause in Haaland's Man City contract
Guardiola leaning towards Man City departure: Club understands my reasons...
Chelsea signing Estevao: My big Neymar dream

Mancini Jr says father will be ready for next job after Saudi axe

Carlos Volcano
Mancini Jr says father will be ready for next job after Saudi axe
Mancini Jr says father will be ready for next job after Saudi axeTribalfootball
Andrea Mancini says his father will take time to assess things before returning to management.

Roberto Mancini was sacked as Saudi Arabia coach last week, where he has since been replaced by Herve Renard.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Andrea, who is now part of the management team at Barcelona, told Radio Serie A: "He is sorry, when he decided to go to Arabia he believed in it, he believed he could do a good job, in my opinion there have been good things beyond the results, in a football that is still behind.

"He has enormous experience, he knows it can happen and he is already ready for a next project that he can feel is his and where he will certainly do well. He is one of the best coaches of the last 25 years."

Asked about his father's next move, Andrea added: "I think it's premature, his career shows that he is open to everything: he has been in Arabia, at Zenit, at Galatasaray, in England, obviously he has to find a project that satisfies him and in which he believes."

Mentions
Serie AMancini RobertoBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Mancini leaving Saudi Arabia job with world record pay-off
AXED: Saudi Federation announce Mancini departure
Zidane discussed inside Saudi Arabian FA as Mancini exit talks emerge