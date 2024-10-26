Mancini leaving Saudi Arabia job with world record pay-off

Roberto Mancini is walking away from the Saudi Arabia job with a massive pay-off.

The former Inter Milan and Manchester City manager was axed by the Saudi Federation this week.

Mancini was 14 months in the job, which was worth €20m-a-year.

The Italian was on a three-year deal and the Daily Mail says an agreement has been reached which will see the contract paid out in full.

As such, Mancini will walk away with a massive €60m earner - a record in football.