Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler opens up on Welbeck's "very painful" injury
Real Madrid striker Mbappe wins legal battle against PSG - but €55M war not over
Mudryk explains why he ran to Chelsea boss Maresca after scoring against Panathinaikos
Man Utd boss Ten Hag keen to see Ugarte grow into No6 role

Mancini leaving Saudi Arabia job with world record pay-off

Paul Vegas
Mancini leaving Saudi Arabia job with world record pay-off
Mancini leaving Saudi Arabia job with world record pay-offTribalfootball
Roberto Mancini is walking away from the Saudi Arabia job with a massive pay-off.

The former Inter Milan and Manchester City manager was axed by the Saudi Federation this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mancini was 14 months in the job, which was worth €20m-a-year.

The Italian was on a three-year deal and the Daily Mail says an agreement has been reached which will see the contract  paid out in full.

As such, Mancini will walk away with a massive €60m earner - a record in football.

Mentions
Serie AMancini RobertoManchester CityInterPremier LeagueFootball Transfers