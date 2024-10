Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is being discussed inside the Saudi Arabian FA.

Corriere della Sera says Zidane is being considered as a replacement for Saudi national team coach Roberto Mancini.

There's claims Mancini and the FA are already in severance talks over a €30m package.

Zidane is available and is the favoured option for the Saudi FA.

The Frenchman won the Champions League three times as Real Madrid coach and has been out of the game since 2021.