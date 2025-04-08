Amorim's four man wishlist for Man Utd's huge overhaul revealed including Napoli's Osimhen

Manchester United are in need of a squad overhaul and now manager Ruben Amorim's four-man wishlist has been revealed ahead of what will be a busy summer transfer window.

The Mail report that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is a top priority for United as he enters the final 18 months of his contract. Reports have suggested that a swap deal for striker Rasmus Hojlund may be on the cards with the Italian side interested in bringing in the 22-year-old who has struggled at United for a number of seasons.

Amorim is also a huge admirer of Ipswich Town starlet Liam Delap who is wanted by both Arsenal and Chelsea. The 22-year-old has a £40m release clause and United may have to act fast to trigger as interest grows for the forward who has 12 goals and 2 assists for a side who are destined for relegation this season. Relegation will increase Delap’s availability as his ability is far above Championship level, meaning he may force his way out of the club especially if transfer interest increases.

Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres and Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt are also on Amorim’s wishlist and have been rumoured to be United’s key targets for some time. Gyokeres has scored an incredible 44 goals in 44 appearances for Sporting this term whilst Ekitike 19 goals for the season after joining Frankfurt permanently from Paris Saint-Germain last season.

United would likely have to sign at least 2 of these talented stars to see an impact on the pitch. The club will be desperate to sell off some of the deadwood which has lingered at the club for some time and with that comes the finances necessary to snatch up the likes of Gyokeres and Osimhen who could turn the Red Devils from a mid-table side to title chasers once again.