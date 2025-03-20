Man Utd's five man striker wish list to replace Hojlund and Zirkzee this summer

Manchester United are expected to prioritize signing a striker in the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen in attacking areas under manager Ruben Amorim.

Signing a new striker is right at the top of Amorim’s agenda after struggles in front of goal have left United toothless for the majority of the season. Rasmus Hojlund, the club's starting No 9, scored for the first time in 22 matches while Joshua Zirkzee has failed to impress since joining the club in the summer.

Reports suggest United have highlighted five strikers including the likes of Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap who has bagged 10 goals to keep the club’s survival hopes alive this season and is perhaps their best player that they may have to lose if they drop back down to the Championship.

Another is Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, who has scored 40 goals this season and who of course helped Amorim enjoy so much success with his former side. Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt, Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, and Victor Osimhen of Napoli are also said to be on the list.

The latter is linked with a swap deal with Hojlund with reports stating that Napoli are keen on bringing him back to Italy. This summer will worry both the Danish striker and Zirkzee who are likely to leave the club either permanently or on loan unless they lock in for the last few months of the campaign and prove their worth to Amorim.