Man Utd star Sancho verbally agrees to join Serie A champions Napoli

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has reportedly agreed to join Serie A champions Napoli this summer.

The England winger appears to have little future at Old Trafford after falling out with the club in recent years. The 25-year-old’s future remains uncertain following his loan spell at Chelsea last season in which the Blues paid a £5M fee to avoid signing him permanently this summer.

According to Sky Sport Italy, Sancho has verbally agreed to join Napoli but the Serie A champions are yet to reach an agreement with United over a fee, which is likely to be similar to the amount Chelsea avoided that was £25M. The report suggests a fee of this size is too high for a winger who scored just 5 goals and bagged 8 assists in 41 appearances last season.

The £73M United spent on sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 now looks like a ludicrous figure but at the time he was set to be one of the next biggest talents on the planet. However, after five goals in his first season at United, 7 in his second, then none in his third, Sancho has fallen down the football hierarchy at a rapid pace.

Sancho’s estimated weekly salary is around £250,000 and would have to drastically come down if he was to move to the Italian side. The winger who will turn 26 next season has just one year remaining on his United contract having last played for the club in the Premier League in August 2023, and must find a new club before the season starts.