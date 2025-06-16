Napoli to decide between Man Utd's Garnacho and Man City's Grealish this summer

Napoli are ready to bid for Manchester City's Jack Grealish or Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho now that the summer transfer window is back open.

As reported by The Sun, Napoli would prefer to sign Grealish. But they know Garnacho would be a better investment as he is younger and has a higher ceiling than Grealish who is coming to the end of his career at the highest level. The England winger appears set to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer after being axed by Pep Guardiola and left out of the Club World Cup squad in recent weeks.

Reports suggest that Garnacho would prefer to stay in the Premier League after being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Ruben Amorim but a move to the Serie A could be exactly what he needs to recharge his career. Grealish, meanwhile, remains under contract with City until 2027 but Guardiola recently revealed that he may not get many opportunities for minutes if he does stay past the summer.

"Of course, Jack has to play.

“That's the truth. Jack is an unbelievable player that has to play football every three days. And it didn't happen this season, and last season neither. And he needs to do it with us, or another place.

"But that is a question for Jack, his agent, and the club. If he stays, we'll be fine, and he'll fight like he fought since day one to make a contribution."

The biggest problem with Grealish however is his £300,000 a week wages that Napoli will not be able to match. City may have to consider a loan and pay more than half of what Grealish earns to make the move work or the Italian giants will opt for Garnacho who earns considerably less on £50K per week.