Napoli prepare offer for Man Utd outcast Sancho

Napoli are interested in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

While they've closed a deal for Manchester City legend Kevin de Bruyne, Napoli management are also in the market for a new winger signing.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting Napoli are now preparing a move for Sancho.

The England international has seen a loan with Chelsea conclude without a permanent transfer and he has now returned to Old Trafford.

However, Sancho has been transfer-listed by United and while former club Borussia Dortmund are keen, Napoli are also eyeing his situation.

United have set a £25m asking price for Sancho this summer.