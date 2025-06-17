Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal, Man Utd ask Real Madrid to name Brahim price
Dwight Yorke fires warning shot at Manchester United and Ruben Amorim
More to go! AC Milan mega sale plans to continue after trio depart
Chelsea enquire about £42m Lyon star to replace Sancho

Napoli prepare offer for Man Utd outcast Sancho

Paul Vegas
Napoli prepare offer for Man Utd outcast Sancho
Napoli prepare offer for Man Utd outcast SanchoAction Plus
Napoli are interested in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

While they've closed a deal for Manchester City legend Kevin de Bruyne, Napoli management are also in the market for a new winger signing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting Napoli are now preparing a move for Sancho.

The England international has seen a loan with Chelsea conclude without a permanent transfer and he has now returned to Old Trafford.

However, Sancho has been transfer-listed by United and while former club Borussia Dortmund are keen, Napoli are also eyeing his situation.

United have set a £25m asking price for Sancho this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSancho JadonNapoliManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli to decide between Man Utd's Garnacho and Man City's Grealish this summer
Man United reignite interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen
Napoli plan raid for Liverpool's Nunez and Man Utd's Hojlund this summer