Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte is a target for AC Milan.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says agent Jorge Mendes is working closely with Milan to lift the quality of their squad.

Sergio Conceicao has now replaced sacked coach Paulo Fonseca and Mendes is ready to bring a raft of his clients to Milanello in 2025.

Ugarte, Sporting CP pair  Daniel Bragança and Francisco Trincão and also Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna are all being offered to Rossonero management.

Ugarte won't be able to move to Milan until the summer after already turning out for PSG and United this season.

