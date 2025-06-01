Alejandro Garnahco wants Premier League stay despite Napoli interest

Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho would reportedly prefer to stay in the Premier League despite interest from newly-crowned Serie A champions Napoli.

The 20-year-old is increasingly likely to leave Man United following the complete deterioration of his relationship with Ruben Amorim.

Amorim reportedly told Garnacho to ‘pray’ he can find a club willing to sign him following several off-pitch issues between the two.

According to The Sun, Garnacho’s preference would be to remain in the Premier League despite interest from Antonio Conte’s Napoli.

Chelsea are said to have a long-standing interest in the winger and were knocked back in their attempt to sign him in January.

Man United value the Argentina international at around £50 million and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be willing to pay that much.