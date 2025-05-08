Tribal Football
Man Utd consider move for Fiorentina ace Kean

Paul Vegas
Man Utd consider move for Fiorentina ace KeanIPA Sport/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia
Manchester United are lining up a summer move for Fiorentina striker Moise Kean.

The former Everton forward has revived his career in spectacular fashion this season in Florence, having made the move from Juventus only last summer.

Kean has scored  23 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

And that form has brought him to attention of several major clubs across Europe, including United, reports Foot Mercato.

A move to Old Trafford would mean a return to the Northwest for Kean, who spent four years on the books at Everton between 2019-23, though he did have loan spells with PSG and Juve during that time.

Kean's contract at Fiorentina carries a €50m buyout clause, which can be triggered between July 1-15.

