Juventus read to offer Rasmus Hojlund Man United escape route

Juventus are reportedly looking to sign Man United flop Rasmus Hojlund in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Tuttosport Juventus are hoping to bring the 22-year-old back to Italy as they seek a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic is expected to leave the club for a fee of €40 million this summer, with Aston Villa and Arsenal both interested in the Serbia international.

Hojlund has seriously struggled at United since joining from Atalanta back in 2023, scoring just 25 goals in his 90 games across all competitions.

Man United are understood to be open to letting the Denmark international leave as they prepare for a major squad overhaul this summer.

