Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu is counting on Manchester United not dropping their attempts to sign him this month.

United have so far failed with two offers for the young Dane, who is rated in the €40m range by Lecce.

But Dorgu has made clear what his hopes are thanks to his activity online.

The left-back 'liked' a post made by United striker Josh Zirkzee, declaring 'Yanited', in tribute to the away support after their win at Fulham on Sunday night.

Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani confirmed last week: "The meeting was cordial and went well. For us, sitting down at the table with Manchester United to talk about a player who comes from our Primavera is a satisfaction, it means that the club's growth path is notable.

"We explained to them that our desire at the moment is to keep the team unchanged, keeping all the big names, Dorgu in particular. We made it clear that for us this year is an important appointment with history, we could achieve the third historic salvation.

"Although we are flattered by their offer, the priority for us is the sporting result."