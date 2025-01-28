Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba drops big hint over next club move
Lecce wing-back Dorgu makes clear Man Utd hopes online
Real Madrid open door to SPL talks over Vini Jr sale with €1.3bn package drawn up
Clubs queue for Liverpool striker Danns

Man Utd close to agreeing deal for Lecce defender Dorgu

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd close to agreeing a deal for Lecce defender Dorgu in major winter deal
Man Utd close to agreeing a deal for Lecce defender Dorgu in major winter dealTribalfootball
Manchester United are on the verge of finalizing a deal for Lecce's left wing-back Patrick Dorgu. 

The proposed offer is approximately £32m, slightly below Lecce's asking price. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, this amount is likely to secure an agreement, according to Corriere cello Sport. 

Dorgu has already agreed to personal terms with United, and the deal is expected to progress swiftly once the clubs finalize the fee. 

The 20-year-old Danish international has shown significant potential and is seen as a valuable addition to United's squad. 

This transfer is anticipated to bolster United's defensive options significantly, especially at wingback.

Mentions
Dorgu PatrickManchester UnitedLeccePremier LeagueSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Lecce wing-back Dorgu makes clear Man Utd hopes online
Denmark coach Riemer: Man Utd an exciting option for Dorgu
Man Utd fail with second offer for Lecce wing-back Dorgu