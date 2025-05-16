REVEALED: Man City targeting three young fullbacks as Walker departs

Manchester City are determined to find a new fullback for the summer market.

And TMW says City management are casting a wide net to find a prospect who is likely to step in as Kyle Walker, currently on-loan with AC Milan, departs.

In Brazil, Flamengo fullback Wesley is on City's radar. The youngster was close to a move to Atalanta last summer for a fee rising to €20m, though he ultimately remained with Fla.

Newcastle United fullback Tino Livramento is also interesting City. However, any move is unlikely if Newcastle qualify for new season's Champions League.

In Italy, City are also watching Juventus youngster Nicolo Savona. Juve would consider doing business for around €20m.

Any move for Savona would end City's interest in teammate Andrea Cambiaso, who saw an approach from the Premier League giants rejected by Juve in January.