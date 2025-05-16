Man City's De Bruyne will take £15M pay cut to join Napoli this summer

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will take a pay cut to leave the club and join Serie A side Napoli this summer.

This is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport who report that he will be offered a two-year contract worth around £5.05m (€6m) a season compared to his current salary of around £20M per season at the Premier League side. The Daily Mail report that De Bruyne's wife, Michele, has reportedly been spotted house-hunting in the Italian city which only heightens expectations of the move.

The couple were married in Sorrento, a peninsula town a little further down the Gulf of Naples coast and will likely prefer moving there as the midfielder enters his twilight years rather than a move to Liverpool like many reports had suggested. The Belgian signed for City in 2015 from Wolfsburg for a fee of £54.5m and has won every piece of major silverware in his 10 years at the club under manager Pep Guardiola, but it looks like his time with the side has come to an end.

Serie A title-chasing Napoli are one point ahead of Internazionale with two games remaining in what has been a gripping 2024/25 title race which will only help the 33 year old’s decision in the coming months as he tries to find a place not only to retire but claim some final silverware. Napoli are guaranteed direct entry to the Champions League main phase which may see him face his old side next season if he makes the move.