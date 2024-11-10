Man City testing ground for AC Milan midfielder Reijnders

Manchester City are eyeing AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

TMW says City have started to test the waters after Rodri's knee injury.

City manager Pep Guardiola considers him an ideal player to keep the level of his midfield at the desired levels. For now there have been no concrete steps, but the interest of the English champions is strong.

Milan, however, have a great advantage represented by the desire of Tijjani, who is very happy with the Rossonero and has no intention of leaving.

The parties have also started to talk about a contract extension that could run until 2030 - and obviously with a higher salary. The goal is to find an agreement soon and finalise everything at the end of the season.