Atalanta ace Ederson emerges as priority Man City target

Manchester City are ready to break transfer in January.

Wary of acting in the winter market, City plan to move during the January transfer window over the New Year.

The Times says City's injury crisis is forcing their hand, with a midfielder top of their shopping list.

Atalanta ace Ederson has emerged as their main target, as they seek cover for knee injury victim Rodri.

Real Sociedad ace Martin Zubimendi is also being considered.