Man City tracking two midfield names for January market

Manchester City remain in the hunt for a new midfielder in January.

The season-ending knee injury of Rodri will see City seek to bring in a replacement during the winter market, says L'Equipe.

City management have two names under consideration and are watching the pair closely this season.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who rejected a move to Liverpool last summer, is being discussed inside City management.

Torino youngster Samuele Ricci is also being tracked as City plan to strengthen Pep Guardiola's midfield options in January.