Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
Amorim targets Sporting CP youngster as next Man Utd signing
Real Madrid legend Marcelo releases statement after Fluminense blow-up: Truth will come out
REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte

Man City tracking two midfield names for January market

Paul Vegas
Man City tracking two midfield names for January market
Man City tracking two midfield names for January marketLaLiga
Manchester City remain in the hunt for a new midfielder in January.

The season-ending knee injury of Rodri will see City seek to bring in a replacement during the winter market, says L'Equipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

City management have two names under consideration and are watching the pair closely this season.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who rejected a move to Liverpool last summer, is being discussed inside City management.

Torino youngster Samuele Ricci is also being tracked as City plan to strengthen Pep Guardiola's midfield options in January.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRodriZubimendi MartinRicci SamueleManchester CityLiverpoolReal SociedadTorinoLaLigaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd seek Ten Hag successor as PSG eye Rashford; Kvara & Napoli; Juventus find striker
Dario Felman column: Don't judge Mbappe too soon at Real Madrid; Zubimendi & Man City; hoping Munain can bring more Spaniards to Argentina
Zubimendi: Real Sociedad values are inside me