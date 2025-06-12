Tribal Football
Man City signing Reijnders pays tribute to AC Milan and fans

Tijjani Reijnders has posted a farewell to AC Milan and their fans.

The Holland midfielder completed a €55m move to Manchester City on Tuesday.

Reijnders leaves after two seasons in Milan, having joined in 2023 from AZ Alkmaar.

He posted to social media:  "Playing at San Siro was a dream.

"From now on I will carry Milan in my heart and I will always be a Rossoneri. Thank you very much and always Forza Milan."

Reijnders' move could eventually bring €70m to Milan's coffers dependent on success and appearances.

