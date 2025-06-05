Reijnders on his imminent move to Man City: I can become a more complete midfielder there

Manchester City are on the cusp of signing AC Milan star Tijjani Reijnders who says he will become more complete under manager Pep Guardiola.

City are on the brink of securing a double signing, with AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders and Lyon's Rayan Cherki set to join the side this summer who are eyeing a title push next season after a dire campaign which saw Guardiola end the campaign without a major trophy and far behind champions Liverpool.

The 26-year-old is set to become Guardiola’s first signing of the season as he spoke to Voetbalzone and other Dutch media on Wednesday about the impending move and if he is afraid to lose some of his playing style much like many believe winger Jack Grealish did after leaving Aston Villa.

"I can't say any more about it. I am still an AC Milan player and I have to respect that. I'm also waiting to see what the clubs will do.

"Am I afraid that the 'freedom' in my game will be lost under Guardiola? We'll have to wait and see if that happens," Reijnders says. "There's always room for development, in every respect, especially as a midfielder. There are so many things you can develop. I can become a more complete midfielder there, if the deal goes through."

The 26 year old was also asked about the departing Kevin de Bruyne who is set to join Napoli and if he watched him a lot in his younger days.

“I learned a lot from how he looks at the pitch before he receives the ball. My father pointed that out to me and I started paying attention to him a lot from then on.

“When you look forward, you give yourself a lot more time. Now I apply that in every game. De Bruyne is a great player. When you watch Manchester City, I think the first thing you look at is De Bruyne.”

The Club World Cup begins on June 14th and Guardiola identified Reijnders as a suitable replacement for De Bruyne in what will be one of the strongest midfields in the league especially when Rodri recovers from his ACL injury that he picked up last season.