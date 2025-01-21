Man City's Walker due to complete AC Milan medical this week in major move

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
AC Milan expect Kyle Walker to travel to Italy on Tuesday to complete his transfer to the club.

The right-back has endured a tough time personally and professionally in recent months.

Now he appears set to leave the club where he has one nearly every available trophy.

Per The Mail, Walker will head to Milan for a medical and then sign on the dotted line.

City are willing to let Walker leave on a free transfer, provided he demands no loyalty payments.

This will ensure that he can earn a big contract with Milan, who are offering him a 2.5 year deal.

Walker is now 34 and has relied heavily on his pace, which appears to have diminished this season.

