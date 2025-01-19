AC Milan director Ibrahimovic confirms move for Man City veteran Walker
AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed they're moving for Manchester City captain Kyle Walker.
Walker wants to leave City for a move abroad and talks are underway with the Rossonero.
Ibrahimovic said: “When someone like Walker is on the market, there is going to be a lot of interest.
"Everyone knows he’s a great player, he’s done big things at Manchester City and England.”
On Walker's 34 years, the Swede continued: “Walker doesn’t go against our strategies. He is strong, he is a leader, he dominates the dressing room.
“We are checking what is possible.”