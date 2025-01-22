Man City reach agreement with AC Milan over Walker transfer in huge winter move

Manchester City and AC Milan have reached an agreement over defender Kyle Walker in a loan deal until the end of the season.

According to Sky Sports Italy, Walker will join AC Milan on loan until the end of the season and the Serie A club have the option to buy the England international for €5 million (£4.2m). Manager Pep Guardiola has allowed the veteran defender to leave the club during the January transfer window as he brings in a host of defensive talent to bolster his side.

This was also reported by Calciomercato.com who state that an agreement has now been reached and that the Englishman will join on loan for the remainder of the 2024-25 season with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Walker will be into the final year of his Manchester City contract when the summer window opens and if he performs well for the Italian side he could be a great addition to the side for a very low fee for a player of such quality.

According to Calciomercato.com’s report, Walker will arrive in Italy on Thursday to have his medical assessment before putting pen to paper for the second half of the season as Milan chases down the Serie A leaders Napoli title under manager Sergio Conceicao.

Guardiola revealed that the 34-year-old had asked to leave City earlier this month and stated that he wanted to play abroad before the end of his career.

“Two days ago, Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career.

“In his (Walker’s) mind, he would like to explore it, to go to another country, to play the last years (somewhere else) for many reasons.

“For that reason, I prefer playing other players whose mind is here.”