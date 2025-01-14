Man City plan move for Juventus fullback Cambiaso

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester City are eyeing Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso.

City see the defender as a potential replacement for wantaway captain Kyle Walker.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says City are moving for Cambiaso this week.

However, Juve management have little interest in losing the Italy international.

Meanwhile, Juve coach Thiago Motta said ahead of their clash with Atalanta of Cambiaso: "He's improving.

"I saw him enter very well in the match against Torino, very focused and attentive. He's a very important boy for us, he can play on the right or left, he's already played a few games at a certain level, playing well, with personality.

"We're happy to find the same Andrea as at the beginning of the season. Tomorrow he can start and if he starts I'm convinced that he and his teammates will perform great."

