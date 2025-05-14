Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Man City midfielder Perrone to join Como in £25M deal after just one appearance
Man City midfielder Perrone to join Como in £25M deal after just one appearance
Manchester City midfielder Maximo Perrone has enjoyed time on loan at Como and will now join the Italian side in a permanent deal.

Perrone joined City from Velez Sarsfield in Argentina two years ago for around £9M and has spent this season on loan with the Serie A side as they have impressed under manager Cesc Fabregas who led his team to a mid-table finish. The 22-year-old admitted a desire to remain at the Italian club for the foreseeable future and will not get his wish in the coming months. 

Speaking during an interview with Italian media in mid-February, Perrone admitted a desire to remain at the Serie A club once his deal had ended. 

“I want to stay here, grow, learn more with Como

“I want to give a hand to my teammates and I’m happy to stay with Cesc (Fabregas). I have an excellent relationship with him. I hope my future is here with Como.” 

Now, as reported by Mail Online and Manchester Evening News, Perrone is due to sign for Como, which will see the Blues make around £17M in profit on a player who made just one short competitive substitute appearance for the club. This is a great piece of business for City, who will look to reinvest those funds into the squad this summer as they try to build a squad worthy of challenging for the title once again. 

