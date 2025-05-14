Real Madrid ignored Man City transfer offer after injuries hit

Real Madrid turned down the chance to sign Kyle Walker in January.

Having lost Dani Carvajal to a knee injury and Lucas Vazquez struggling with his fitness, Real Madrid were in the market for a new right-back midseason.

The Athletic says City made contact with Real Madrid about taking on club captain Walker, 34.

However, City did not receive any type of feedback, not even a courtesy 'thanks, but no thanks', from the Spanish giants.

Walker eventually went onto join AC Milan to the end of the season.