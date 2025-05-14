Real Madrid ignored Man City transfer offer after injuries hit

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
LaLiga
Real Madrid turned down the chance to sign Kyle Walker in January.

Having lost Dani Carvajal to a knee injury and Lucas Vazquez struggling with his fitness, Real Madrid were in the market for a new right-back midseason.

The Athletic says City made contact with Real Madrid about taking on club captain Walker, 34.

However, City did not receive any type of feedback, not even a courtesy 'thanks, but no thanks', from the Spanish giants.

Walker eventually went onto join AC Milan to the end of the season.

