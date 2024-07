Mallorca, Roma battling to convince Hummels

AS Roma are in talks with Mats Hummels.

The 35 year-old defender has just been cut loose by Borussia Dortmund.

Hummels has resisted an offer from Saudi Arabia and instead plans to continue his career in Europe.

TMW says the veteran is in talks with Roma about a two-year contract worth €3.5m-a-season.

Hummels is attracted to the move, but also has a head-turning offer from Real Mallorca. Indeed, it's suggested the stopper is leaning towards the LaLiga proposal.