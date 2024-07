Roma open contract talks with Hummels

Roma are in talks with released Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels.

Hummels has been cut loose by BVB after a bust-up with former coach Edin Terzic.

A move to Italy is now being discussed, where Roma are in contact.

New Giallorossi director Florent Ghisolfi has been in contact with Hummels’ management team and talks about a two-year deal are underway.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says there is confidence of a swift agreement with both parties keen on the move.