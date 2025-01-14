Maldini delighted scoring in Monza victory over Fiorentina

Monza striker Daniel Maldini was delighted scoring in victory over Fiorentina.

Maldini was on the scoresheet as Monza stunned Fiorentina 2-1 on Monday night.

He told Sky Italia: "The group makes the difference, we love each other and this shows on the pitch.

"It was important to bring home the points, the individual performance comes later. I'm happy to be back to doing well."

Informed that Italy coach Luciano Spalletti was in the stands, Maldini added: “I didn’t know, you told me. We started 2025 well and we hope to continue doing so."