Bocchetti hails Monza "hunger" after victory over Fiorentina

Monza coach Salvatore Bocchetti was delighted with his players after their surprise 2-1 win against Fiorentina on Monday night.

Patrick Ciurria and Daniel Maldini struck for the hosts before Viola found a goal via a Lucas Beltran penalty, but it wasn't enough as Monza won 2-1.

Afterwards, Bocchetti said: "I saw a team that was hungry. The boys gave it their all and I felt it. They deserve this victory, they suffered, we will continue to suffer but this is the spirit of this team. Giving joy like this to the fans is a great thing.

“I’m starting to see the spirit and courage, which must never be lacking in a team that has to save itself.

“Maldini is phenomenal for me, I am sure he can give us a huge hand and he is working well. He is a fantastic player.

“I ask all the boys to give their all. When they are called upon, they want them to give their all. It is understandable that sometimes it is difficult to enter games in progress. Especially a team that has to fight until the end, must have this prerogative”.