Fiorentina coach Palladino urges calm after surprise Monza defeat

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino urged calm after their defeat at Monza on Monday night.

Patrick Ciurria and Daniel Maldini struck for the hosts before Viola found a goal via a Lucas Beltran penalty, but it wasn't enough as Monza won 2-1.

Afterwards, Palladino said: "There’s not much to say about this evening. We have to compliment Monza, they put heart and soul on the pitch but that was what we expected. We didn’t have a good performance, now we have to work hard and put in a little more.

"There’s no need to be alarmed, we didn’t get excited before and now we shouldn’t get down or depressed. There’s no problem with individuals, our strength in the eight consecutive victories has been defending and attacking together.

“I will do my best to bring back that Fiorentina that everyone liked. It is my job to work with the lads starting tomorrow morning. We have the chance to do it. With work we will make it.

"We have to work hard, that is all I feel like saying. I will find solutions and balances. We pay dearly for every little bit of carelessness. A month ago the teams even struggled to get shots on goal. We have to find that hunger that has led us to achieve great results, which at the moment are not being able to arrive."